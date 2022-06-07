Shoalhaven Food Network has pulled off a sumptuous month of dining across the region - 30 hospitality events in 30 days to mark the inaugural Celebration of Food Month.
While the mega event has now wrapped up, network president Di Laver says it is only the beginning for the industry body.
For the Shoalhaven's hospitality industry, Food Month was a much needed boost off the back of challenging times.
Everything from fine dining and degustation meals, to street food parties and cooking classes was on the menu, drawing attention to local culinary talents, growers, and producers.
"It's been amazing. The fact that we've had 30 events in 30 days, and the diversity of those events... we're thrilled with our very first celebration," Mrs Laver said.
"Considering that we haven't even been going for 12 months yet, we're very proud of what we've achieved in a short time - in spite of the industry really bleeding with trying to catch up on back rents and now horrific staff shortages."
Though there's not much of a break for the food network.
Members are jumping right in to their next events, and the committee has big plans to expand hospitality training opportunities for young people of the Shoalhaven.
Mrs Laver said the committee volunteers are working with high schools and Nowra TAFE to develop new programs, and create opportunities for work experience or upskilling.
During food month, the network trialled a pilot program. Students from Ulladulla High School were the first to gain extra work experience, joining restaurant teams at Celebration of Food Month events.
The young up-and-comers even impressed celebrity chef Peter Doyle, three-hatted chef and legend of Australian dining, who hosted a long lunch at Willinga Park.
Mrs Laver said the early experiences have already opened doors for the students.
"They actually ran the event with the professionals at Willinga Park, and did exactly the same at the Easy Love Lunch, which was a collaboration between Gwylo at Mollymook and Dangerous Ales at Milton," she said.
"Those kids have all been offered work as a result of that."
One of the Shoalhaven Food Network's goals is to build up the hospitality workforce.
Currently, staff shortages are posing a huge challenge to business owners.
Mrs Laver said getting in on the ground floor with programs for Shoalhaven's young people will be an industry-led solution; the network intends to showcase the wide range of careers available.
"It's an opportunity for us to break down barriers for them [the students], so they feel comfortable about fronting up to these businesses with their resumes," she said.
"It's not just chefs that are difficult to find at the moment - we have members who are bakers and butchers, who need apprentices.
"There are amazing chefs, and brewers, and viticulturalists... there's something for everybody."
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
