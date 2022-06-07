South Coast Register
30 events in 30 days: Shoalhaven Celebration of Food month finishes on a high

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:12am, first published 1:00am
LONG LUNCH: Celebrity Chef Peter Doyle helped wrap up Shoalhaven Celebration of Food Month with a major event at Willinga Park. Picture: supplied.

Shoalhaven Food Network has pulled off a sumptuous month of dining across the region - 30 hospitality events in 30 days to mark the inaugural Celebration of Food Month.

