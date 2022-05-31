South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Wind gust almost 70km/h recorded in Nowra

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:41am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG: A wind gust up to 69km/h has been recorded in Nowra.

The South Coast remains under a severe weather warning for damaging winds, with a gust of almost 70km/h recorded in Nowra Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.