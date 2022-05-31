The South Coast remains under a severe weather warning for damaging winds, with a gust of almost 70km/h recorded in Nowra Tuesday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warning for large parts of the state including the Illawarra and South Coast, along with the Mid North Coast, Hunter, Metropolitan, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, ACT, Northern Tablelands and parts of Northern Rivers and Central Tablelands Forecast Districts.
A deep low pressure system over the southwest Tasman Sea will maintain a vigorous westerly flow over NSW on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
In Nowra, winds have been constant between 30-50km/h most of Tuesday morning, with a gust of 69km/h recorded at 11am.
Nowra reached a high for the day so far of 14 degrees at 11.10am but the temperature felt much less due to the chilling wind.
At 11.40am Nowra recorded 13.3 degrees but with the wind chill factor felt like 1.6 degrees, while at 7.40am 12.2 degrees was recorded but felt like .7 of a degree.
Ulladulla's wind has been constant, ranging from the teens to low 20km/h range, with a gust of 59km/h recorded at 11.30am.
At midday Ulladulla had a temperature of 15 degrees but felt like 8.9.
The wind in Moruya has been significanty less, constant in the teens, with gusts of 26km/h recorded at 11.30am and noon.
At noon, Moruya hit a high of 17 degrees but felt like 13.1 with the wind chill factor,
The area struggled to into double figures until 9am ,with temperatures going as low as 4 degrees but actually feeling at times like 1.6 degrees.
A second low pressure system moving into eastern Bass Strait will strengthen winds over alpine and southern coastal NSW during Wednesday morning.
Damaging winds with peak gusts to 90km/h are possible on and east of the Great Dividing Range from the Illawarra to the Queensland border during Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 65km/h are possible about higher ground.
Strong winds averaging 60 to 70km/h with damaging wind gusts to 100km/h are possible on and east of the ranges in southern parts of NSW from early on Wednesday morning.
Locations including Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Canberra and Goulburn may be affected.
Blizzards are likely about locations above 1800 metres, and possible above 1200 metres and the NSW National Parks Service recommends that people consider postponing back country travel until conditions improve.
Conditions are expected to ease across the state from the north on Wednesday afternoon, easing in the south by Wednesday evening.
A marine wind gale warning has also been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for the Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coasts.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
