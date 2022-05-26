F.O.C.K it: canoe and kayak festival is coming to Kangaroo Valley

Keen paddlers from far and wide are being called to Kangaroo Valley for a brand new festival celebrating all things canoe and kayak.
F.O.C.K - the Festival of Canoe and Kayak - is set to run in June, offering a myriad of water sporting activities over three fun-filled days.
The program includes a family-friendly paddling scavenger hunt, a decidedly fancy black tie sunset paddle, an on-water concert (only viewable from your kayak or canoe), and even a world record attempt at the longest line of canoes and kayaks.
For reference, the current world record is 3,150 boats; it was set by a group of American paddlers in the small town of Inlet, New York back in 2014
F.O.C.K. has been organised by mates and paddle sport enthusiasts Dylan Jones and Travis Frenay, who intend to give Kangaroo Valley a much needed visitor boost.
Local businesses have faced challenging times between the bushfires, the pandemic, floods, and recent landslides.
Mr Jones said the community is already on board with F.O.C.K., and it could become a fixture on the calendar for Kangaroo Valley.
"Our long term goal is to grow this event over a number of years in a traditionally quiet period for the destination, outside of school holidays," he said.
"We already have a range of sponsors and support from lots of local operators along with Outdoors NSW and ACT, Take 3 for the Sea, Shoalhaven Tourism, Kangaroo Valley Chamber of Commerce and more.
"They are all keen to get this happening in a short turnaround time to align with the 'We're open and worth the drive' campaign that is currently trying to get visitors to return to the Kangaroo Valley despite road and venue closures after the recent flood events."
The first ever Festival of Canoe and Kayak (F.O.C.K.) is happening on June 17-19.
Tickets and more information can be found on the F.O.C.K. website.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
