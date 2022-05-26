The Next of Kin Program helps people living alone to have the contact details of their nominated person recorded at a local police station.
You may ask, "Whats a next of Kin?".
A next of kin is defined in the dictionary as "A person's closest living relative or relatives".
It has also been defined as your closest relation, nearest blood relation/relative, closest family member or in the case of childless couples, your next of kin are your parents.
So if you have any of the above hanging around you should read on.
The Next of Kin Program records the contact details of your nominated Next of Kin, as well as the nominated doctor, dentist and any medical alerts that would help in an emergency situation.
The records will be entered onto a register. Any information provided will be securely stored and only accessed by NSW Police.
This information may assist the ambulance and police in an emergency situation to contact a relative or other nominated person to inform them of your situation.
But there's more. If you register on the NOK register you will receive not only a key ring but a sticker as well.
The key ring has many functions, it can hold keys, it has a spot to write your registration number on and it can also be put in your pocket even at the same time.
The sticker can be placed on the fridge or the phone (not both) to alert emergency services that you are registered in the 'Next of Kin' program.
By now you have probably spilt your coffee down the front of you shirt in excitement.
"How do I register?" you ask.
It's simple. Just contact your local police station and ask to speak to the Crime Prevention Officer about the Next of Kin Program and application process.
So not only do you receive the amazing key ring and sticker, but everything is FREE!.
