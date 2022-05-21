Police are appealing for help to find a teenager missing from the Sanctuary Point area.
Patrick O'Leary, 14, was last seen in the Sanctuary Point / St Georges Basin area, at around about 10am on Friday, May 20, 2022.
When Patrick could not be contacted or located, officers from South Police District were notified and started an investigation into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Patrick's welfare due to his age.
Patrick is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of slim build, about 165cm tall, with strawberry blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper, grey tracksuit pants, and a black 'Santa Cruz' backpack.
Anyone with information about Patrick's location is urged to contact South Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
