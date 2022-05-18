South Coast Register
South Coast schools to share in $2.5m to improve safety zones

Updated May 18 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:30am
South Coast schools will receive a share of $2.5 million for work to improve safety in school zones, as part of the government's $40.8 million School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program.

