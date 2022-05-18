South Coast schools to share in $2.5m to improve safety zones

South Coast schools will receive a share of $2.5 million for work to improve safety in school zones, as part of the government's $40.8 million School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock MP said the program will help keep school children in the region safe as they travel to and from school by delivering improvements key improvements to schools around the electorate.
"The Australian and NSW Governments are committed to helping to improve safety around our schools, the projects on the South Coast will create safer pedestrian connections for children, their parents and carers, and the school community," Mrs Hancock said.
"Funding for more than 500 infrastructure projects has been approved to be delivered across 350 schools in regional NSW, including Milton Public, Sussex Inlet Public, Tomerong Public, Ulladulla High and Vincentia Public School."
Milton Public School - $100,000: Upgrade existing children's crossing to raised pedestrian threshold
Sussex Inlet Public School - $500,000: Install raised median and cyclist treatments
Tomerong Public School - $60,000: Provide missing link in local path connection from main residential catchment to school (approx. 170lm).
Ulladulla High School - $1750, 000: Implement a suite of pedestrian safety measures around Ulladulla High School particularly an intersection upgrade for pedestrian safety at South St & St Vincent St. Upgrade existing children's crossing to raised pedestrian crossing on Green St. Provision of blisters and raised pedestrian crossing on Camden St with shared path link on South St.
Vincentia Public School - $61,875: Install cyclist treatments
