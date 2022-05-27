An eye for an eye as they say or a paw for a paw in this case.
Australia's largest walk for animal welfare, RSPCA Million Paws Walk, is returning on Sunday May 29 at Lions Park located at Burrill Lake and the NSW Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch will be hosting their own event. .
The Million Paws Walk is is an event that takes place all over the country with the inaugural walk occurring in Brisbane back in 1994.
The idea was first brought before a national audience in 1996 and by 2004 around 60 walks were happening annually around Australia with an average of 30,000 people and 25,000 animals participating in the event.
RSPCA Shoalhaven Volunteer Branch Vice President Sheila Staples said she couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to hold the walk.
"We are a small group of very enthusiastic people who are passionate about animal welfare," she said.
"The Branch are thrilled to be hosting a Million Paws Walk event this year and we want to acknowledge the help our fellow Eurobodalla Branch members and other volunteers are giving us on the day."
This year will see seven different walks happen across the state with the important message of ending animal cruelty on full display.
"Hosting the MPW brings like-minded people together, raises the awareness of animal welfare and showcases what the Shoalhaven Branch can offer the community," Ms Staples said.
"The walk also helps raise much needed funds to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals that come into our care."
All the money that is raised on the day is funnelled directly back into the community through de-sexing and other RSPCA sponsored programs.
The walk itself is about 1.3km in length and runs through Lions Park located at Burrill Lake.
There will also be a variety of entertainment and food available on the day.
"It's a great opportunity for the community to come together, have a fun day out and help raise money for animal welfare," Ms Staples said.
Participants can pre-register online at www.millionpawswalk.com.au or join the crowd at Lions Park and on the day..
Registrations opens at 9:30, the walk commences at 11am with the days activities finishing at 1:30pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
