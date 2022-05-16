South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Berry Rotarian Ken Hutt's giant leap from Mount Everest put on hold as he recovers from chest infection

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 16 2022 - 7:22am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After nearing the top of Mount Everest, Ken Hutt has been forced to put his goal of leaping off the summit on hold.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.