Defence vessel trials to start in Jervis Bay

The Australian Defence Force will be testing vessels and conducting exercises in Jervis Bay over the next two weeks.
Exclusion zones will be active in parts of the bay from Monday (May 16) until May 27. Some exclusion zones will move along with ADF vessels, Transport for New South Wales has warned.
In its warning to boaters, Transport for NSW has advised that exclusion zones will be enforced by patrol and Navy vessels, and non-ADF boats will be directed to keep clear.
The trials and exercises will also extend to part of the Tasman Sea.
