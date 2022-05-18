What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Food Month
Taste the best of the Shoalhaven
Advertisement
All through May, chefs of the Shoalhaven are spotlighting the best of local food and wine for Celebration of Food Month. Highlights for this weekend include: a long table lunch with food editor and author Jill Dupleix (May 20), a slow food fire and smoke long lunch (May 21), and Massimo Mele at Ponte (May 24). For more, check out the Register's ultimate guide to Celebration of Food Month.
Live Music
Odette at Milton Theatre
Off the back of her sophomore album 'Herald', Odette is entrancing audiences around Australia on her national tour. The new album leaves no subjective stone unturned - love, heartbreak, grief, anger, self-analysis, accountability - you name it, it's on there. This Friday (May 20) Odette is set to play at the Milton Theatre, along with supporting artist Liyah Knight. Tickets are available from Milton Theatre.
Tribute Show
Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons
Oh what a night! This blockbuster musical revue will take you on a journey through the dynamic songbook of the beloved Jersey boys, Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons. Filled with nostalgia, this musical tribute will feature all the hits and then some - one can't forget Valli's big solo hits. Rocking in to The Country Club St Georges Basin this Saturday, May 21. Tickets are available online from The Country Club.
Earth Connections
Steel City Strings and William Barton
Didgeridoo artist and composer William Barton will be joined by the Steel City Strings for a mesmerising concert, evoking our natural world through music. Together they will perform a selection Barton's notable works including Didge Fusion, Petrichor and Birdsong at Dusk, along with songs from First Nations and South Coast composer Brenda Gifford, Paul Stanhope's Dancing on Clouds, and Max Richter's Nature of Daylight. Let your spirit soar with exceptional music, this Sunday (May 22) at the Berry School of Arts. Tickets are available online from Steel City Strings.
Classy Crafting
Luxury Clay Workshop
Create gorgeous artworks and sip some bubbly at the all-inclusive clay workshop, hosted by Luxury Clay Experiences. While indulging in grazing platters and local gelato, learn the basics of crafting with clay - and come away with three pieces to take home. Creating this Sunday (May 22) at The Barn on the Ridge. Book your place online with Luxury Clay Experiences.
Coming Up
Berry Celtic Festival
Advertisement
Step back in time for a day filled with medieval family fun. The Berry Celtic Festival is coming to town on Saturday, 28 May. Complete with jousting, battling mercenaries, pipe bands, terrier dogs, highland dancing, and more, this festival is set to be one for the ages. Saturday 28 May, Berry Showground. Entry is $10 for adults, and free for children under 15; available online from the Rotary Club of Berry. The Berry Celtic Festival is a fundraising project of the Rotary Club of Berry.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.