What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Oh what a night! This blockbuster musical revue will take you on a journey through the dynamic songbook of the beloved Jersey boys, Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons. Filled with nostalgia, this musical tribute will feature all the hits and then some - one can't forget Valli's big solo hits. Rocking in to The Country Club St Georges Basin this Saturday, May 21. Tickets are available online from The Country Club.