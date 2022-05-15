South Coast Register

Letters to the editor

Updated May 17 2022 - 3:24am, first published May 15 2022 - 2:53am
Awareness month for conditions 

The world-wide experience of COVID-19 isolation has highlighted the lived experience of all the people with disabilities and chronic conditions who live that way every day, and have done for years or decades.

Local News

