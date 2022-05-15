Letters to the editor

The world-wide experience of COVID-19 isolation has highlighted the lived experience of all the people with disabilities and chronic conditions who live that way every day, and have done for years or decades.
Globally, there are millions of people living with varying degrees of the debilitating Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CIND) called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Fibromyalgia (FM), Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) and chronic Lyme Disease.
In the past two years, people who have had COVID-19 and haven't recovered to their pre-virus level of health have been diagnosed with Long COVID.
Some of these people will go on to be diagnosed with ME/CFS, FM or MCS. In their State of the Nation report, Emerge Australia write that a tsunami of post-viral disease is about to hit Australia: www.emerge.org.au/pages/category/state-of-the-nation.
May is Awareness Month and International ME/CFS, FM and MCS.
Throughout May, the 350+ members of the Wollongong ME/CFS/FM Support Group are represented by Library Displays in Wollongong, Corrimal and Thirroul Libraries.
Our website at www.mecfsfmwollongong.org highlights information about the conditions.
Andrew Constance says he will always listen and work hard for Gilmore.
Well, he didn't listen or work hard to ensure 600 jobs on the South Coast were kept here.
He says not one hand was put up for tender. Complete dishonesty.
Stadler Australia put their hand up to create 600 indirect jobs to build and maintain the new trains here on the South coast.
Constance believes in privatisation, so he sent Australian jobs offshore to South Korea.
He also says he's backing local manufacturers to secure local jobs.
How local is South Korea again?
Cods whollop!
When he was NSW Transport Minister, he rushed ahead with plans to privatize scores of bus routes in Sydney's inner west.
He wanted driverless buses and trains so he wouldn't have to deal with workers and Unions and wanted that to start in 2019. "No more drivers, no more Union members", his words.The Nowra by-pass was never on his radar until he was running for Gilmore. Shoalhaven locals fought long and hard for many years and Fiona Phillips never stopped fighting for it. Don't take credit for the Nowra by-pass, Mr. Constance, it's not yours to take.
Journalism was once an art, respected and civilised.
These smart alec "gotcha" questions have no place in political interviews.
If journalists can't ask constructive questions, they shouldn't ask any at all.
Shouting over the top of each other to get their questions across, sounded like an all-in brawl. Unacceptable in my view.
Not all journalists are like this, they have respect for themselves and their profession.
While they are about it, why don't they ask Morrison by what means did he win the preselection ballot to enter Parliament for the first time when it was another candidate who won it hands down?
Check it out. He says he's not a bully! Forcing people to shake his hand is not only arrogant, it's bullying.
He says that character is everything in being a leader. Morrison showed his true character in the 3rd debate with his outburst of calling Anthony Albanese a "loose unit" and so on. Anthony Albanese showed complete composure and didn't respond to such obnoxious behaviour.
