Launch of plan to smash energy bills and carbon emissions on the South Coast

Rewiring Australia will be making their way to the South Coast to illustrate the positive climate and economic outcomes possible for Australia throguh embracing the electrification of fossil fuel machines.
The group led by its chief scientist, Dr Saul Griffiths will be speaking in Nowra at the beginning of next week.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The main message focuses on how we can work to electrify, decarbonise and flourish on the South Coast and better set ourselves up for a sustainable future.
By replacing our carbon emitting stoves, heating and cars with modern and clean electrical versions, Rewiring Australia states the general public will be able to save a "fortune", while also putting more money back into the South Coast community.
Labor councillor canidate for the Eurobodalla Shire Jack Egan said he completely backs the vision of Rewiring Australia and encourages locals to come along and hear what they have to say.
"People should really get behind this event as it addresses emissions cuts that we desperately need as well as highlighting new and quality job opportunities plus cost savings for every household," he said.
Egan also praised the work of Dr Griffiths, citing his enthusiasm as being incredibily infectious.
"Dr Saul Griffiths is a very energetic, passionate and smart engineeer," he said.
"His enthusiasim and knowledge in the area is vast and his voice and message is an important one that needs to be heard."
Dr Griffiths is set to reveal new research that will outline dollar figure benefits that electrification will bring to the South Coast.
His research is world renowned, even advising the White House on decarbonisation.
Egan said the possible savings people could experience through rewiring should be reason enough for people to come along and listen.
"Any household that is able to embrace rooftop solar electrification as well as an electric vehicle will save themselves up to $5000 a year," he said.
"That quickly pays off your solar and your electric car will be paid off within say eight years."
The meeting will be held this Monday May 16 at the Nowra School of Arts.
You can register online at https://www.rewiringaustralia.org/events/rewiring-the-nsw-south-coast and the link to join the event will be emailed to you.
"Through implementing these measures, you'd be cutting emissions and really helping to do your part to set Australia up for a better future."
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.