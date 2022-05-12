Nowra born cricketer Nic Maddinson has once again be given the nod for the Victorian squad for the upcoming season.
Maddinson is one of 27 players to be awarded with a contract, announced by Cricket Victoria today.
The attacking batsman first exploded onto the scene in 2010-11, when at 18 Maddinson became the youngest man to score a century on first-class debut for NSW.
Maddinson also notched a double century against South Australia back in 2019.
Coming off of a domestic season in which he was awarded with the Bill Lawry Medal for the second straight year, which recognises the best performing Victorian player during the Marsh Sheffield Shield, the Bomaderry High School alum will be riding a high heading into the upcoming season.
Maddinson scored 545 runs last year at an average of 54.50.
He also notched two centuries throughout the season.
The Victorian squad will see two new rookies come on board for the 2022-23 season with Ashley Chandrasinghe and Campbell Kellaway being given the nod, while Cameron McClure and Todd Murphy have both been upgraded to full contracts off of their strong performances as rookies.
Xavier Crone, James Seymour, Tom Jackson and Seb Gotch; who retired, are all out of this seasons squad.
Gotch was forced to retire as a result of a chronic finger injury, the 28-year-old finishes with 29 first-class matches under his belt, notching 1187 runs at 33.91 with two centuries and 108 dismissals.
Chandrasinghe lead the Victorian Second XI in runs last year with 423 runs at an average of 84.60, the young batsman also top scored for a leading 639 runs across the Victorian Premier Cricket season for Casey South-Melbourne.
Kellaway signs his first rookie contract off the back of an impressive Under 19 World Cup performance in which the right-handed batter finished top 10 in runs scoring with 239 runs at an average of 47.80.
"Chandrasinghe and Kellaway have both progressed trough the Cricket Victoria pathway system and shown their quality by scoring a lot of runs at Victorian Premier Cricket level and above," Cricket Victoria's General Manager Shaun Graf said.
Cricket Victoria yesterday confirmed the appointment of Graham Manou as its new General Manager.
Manou will begin at Cricket Victoria in June.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
