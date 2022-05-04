South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Teachers rally for Shoalhaven strike

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 4 2022 - 7:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Powter has taught maths at Vincentia High School for a decade. In that time, he has never seen a full complement of teachers in his department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.