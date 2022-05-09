South Coast Register
Masters HQ NSW semi-final at Ulladulla CrossFit Huey

Updated May 9 2022 - 5:46am, first published 12:00am
Roy Willis and Melissa Van Antwerpen [on ropes] will be taking part in Saturday's Masters HQ NSW semi-final. CrossFit Huey memberds Julz, Ian, Holly, Kin Richard and Harley will be cheering them on.

ULLADULLA'S CrossFit Huey is gearing up to host a major sports event.

