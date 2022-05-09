ULLADULLA'S CrossFit Huey is gearing up to host a major sports event.
The centre will host the Masters HQ NSW semi-final this Saturday and about 60 of NSW's top CrossFit athletes will attend.
"This is big for Ulladulla," CrossFit Huey's Head Coach Melissa [Mel] Van Antwerpen said.
Mel, who will also be competing at the Saturday, May 14 event, said getting to host a NSW semi-final was a major achievement.
"I am very nervous and excited about hosting it," the owner/director of CrossFit Huey added.
"It's a statewide event and they [60 of NSW's top CrossFit athletes] are all coming here to Ulladulla for the weekend."
The top five competitors from the various divisions will be aiming to qualify for the national titles which will be held in Melbourne later in the year.
Roy Willis is another CrossFit Huey member taking part in the semi-finals and is expected to do well. The Times also caught up with Roy and he provided us with some inspirational words - so watch this space.
"Roy is a weapon," Mel added.
"There are a couple of Huey members who have qualified and I am proud that we will be strongly represented."
She estimated the local area would be represented by five athletes.
Areas like Nowra and Wollongong will also be represented.
Mel, as a competitor, is excited to be part of the event and hopes to do well.
"You never feel like you are ready," she explained.
Thanks to her "most amazing team" from CrossFit Huey, Mel is confident the Masters HQ NSW semi-final will run smoothly and will be a success.
The team from CrossFit Huey are volunteering their time to help on the day
"I would encourage everyone to come and see what we are all about," she said.
The competition on Saturday, May 14 starts around 7am and concludes around the 3pm to 4pm mark.
CrossFit Huey is located at Unit 17 259 Princess Highway, Ulladulla, behind the vets and next to the Australia Post Office depot.
There will be local vendors, coffee vans and there will be even some refreshing ales to enjoy.
"Come down and cheer on the locals," Mel said.
Meanwhile, you don't have to be in the elite class to get benefits from CrossFit - just ask CrossFit Huey Kim Harrison.
Kim has been doing CrossFit for two and a half years and continues to reap the benefits.
"I just noticed at home that it [CrossFit] has given me better strength and body movement to do things," she said.
"Just generally my whole wellbeing is stronger and I think I am healthier and fitter for it."
Kim had never been big on gyms, saying she just did not like them.
She was encouraged to come to CrossFit Huey by a friend and has been coming ever since.
"I really enjoy it and there is a different part of your body that gets some strength training. It has also improved my balance," Kim added.
The 66-year-old Kim would recommend CrossFit to others in the same age bracket.
She has ruled out taking part in competitions and just likes the sport for the health, fitness, fun and wellbeing that CrossFit provides.
CrossFit Huey also adaptive clients like Harley Condello who loves taking part in the programs.
Harley said he loves taking part in the programs.
He also likes the guidance, motivation and support he gets at CrossFit Huey.
