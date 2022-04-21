South Coast Register
Labor to establish Housing Australia Future Fund to tackle homelessness - but what does that mean for Gilmore?

Robert Crawford
Updated April 21 2022 - 5:26am, first published 2:30am
ON THE HUSTINGS: Labor leader Anthony Albanese with Shadow Minister for Industrial Relations Tony Burke and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and during his visit to the Shoalhaven on Thursday.

LABOR leader Anthony Albanese has acknowledged homelessness and the lack of housing is a big issue, particularly in the regions.

