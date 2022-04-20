South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

South Coast dairies taste success at 2022 Sydney Royal

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 20 2022 - 5:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUCCESS: Tom and Kyleigh Cochrane, of Pyree, celebrate their champion intermediate Illawarra win with Kangawarra Lady with their children Lucy and Hayden.

South Coast and Shoalhaven-based dairy farmers have tasted success at the Sydney Royal Easter Show claiming a number of champions' ribbons, and three local studs being named the most successful exhibitors in their respective breeds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.