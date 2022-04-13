South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

The Shoalhaven District Cricket Umpires Association is calling for new referees to come aboard in 2022

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 13 2022 - 3:05am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAN YOU MAKE THE CALL? The SDCUA is looking for new referees for the upcoming season. Picture: Supplied.

After a tumultuous past cricket season that was one of the most washed out in Shoalhaven history, the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association is looking forward to a better and brighter next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.