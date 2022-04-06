South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Home Truths

Home Truths: 'Shoalhaven has a massive homeless problem'

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 7 2022 - 5:49am, first published April 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MASSIVE ISSUE: Shoalhaven Homeless Hub Team Leader Julie Bugden (front) with caseworkers Kate Brookes and Joey Winkler.

Julie Bugden has worked at the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub in Nowra since its inception in 2014 and admits that in those eight years she has never seen the local homeless situation as bad as it is now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.