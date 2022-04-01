South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven's COVID-19 numbers top 380, second boosters become available for those at risk

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 1 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven has recorded 380 new COVID-19 cases in Friday's update, as at-risk residents become eligible to receive a second booster shot.

380 new COVID cases identified in Shoalhaven
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.