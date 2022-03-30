South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoahavens COVID-19 numbers top 315

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 30 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of new COVID-19 infections in the Illawarra Shoalhaven is at its highest since mid-January.

File photo. Picture: Anna Warr
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.