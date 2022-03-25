South Coast Register
RedBerry Quilters are looking forward to showcasing the of the greater creativity of the Shoalhaven community at the Berry Quilt Show

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
March 25 2022
MAJOR RAFFLE QUILT: The incredible 'Garden Delights' quilts is valued at $1,200. Picture: Sam Baker.

The Berry Quilt Show is right around the corner and it looks to continue its reputation as a major community and fundraising event.

