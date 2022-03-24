Two deaths recorded in ISLHD, Shoalhaven COVID tally remains in 200s

South Coast Register
Two deaths recorded in ISLHD, Shoalhaven COVID-19 case tally remains in 200s

Updated March 24 2022 - 3:43am, first published 12:30am
Two Shellharbour residents are among the eight who died with COVID in the 24 hours to 4pm, as the Shoalhaven's new case numbers remain in the 200s.

