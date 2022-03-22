South Coast Register

Double upset in cricket semi finals sets up underdog grand finals

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated March 23 2022 - 5:21am, first published March 22 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCATIONS SET: The Grand Finals are set to take place as worsening weather looms. Image: Supplied.

In what has been one of the wettest cricket seasons on record for the Shoalhaven, the grand finals this weekend are far from a sure thing as the wet weather looms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.