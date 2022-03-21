Stormy's primed for a big showing at Sydney

Australia's tallest Shire horse, Cedars Stormy George, from Kangaroo Valley, is in his last few weeks of preparation for this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Robert Crawford is a journalist with Fairfax Media and is currently based at the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW.
