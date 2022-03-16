newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre manager Tracy Lumb is demanding the state government boost their funding to meet the increased demand of women seeking counselling services. Ms Lumb said core funding for the 21 Women's Health Centres (WHCs) across NSW has not increased since 1986, but demand for their services has spiked significantly during bushfires, COVID and floods. Since July, Ms Lumb welcomed 133 new clients through the doors of the Shoalhaven centre. "The growth in populations, increased demand for services and, technology and compliance costs exceed the limited funding of WHCs and continues to place stress on both our centre staff and community alike," Ms Lumb said. "We always prioritise the needs of women but have extensive waiting lists for counselling and most other services provided. "Many of the women on our waiting lists have experienced domestic and family violence and are at a personal safety risk and sometimes are still living with a violent partner. "Other women are experiencing or have experienced traumatic life events or intergenerational trauma and are in need of ongoing support." In a pre-budget submission, Women's Health Centres are calling on the state government to provide increased base funding of $15.95 million per annum in the 2022/23 budget, to increase by $1 million per year. Ms Lumb said increasing funding to ensure the Shoalhaven centre had a base-line investment of $1 million per annum, would enable them to service 5000 local women per year. She added it wasn't about funding extra programs, but being able to afford to deliver the centre's existing trauma-informed counselling services. "For Women's Health Centres to deliver important services, we need a sustainable, properly funded workforce," Ms Lumb said. "Now is the time for the NSW Government to show their commitment in dealing with sexual, domestic and family violence throughout the state and prioritise women's health and safety."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/8801c256-b782-492e-8d50-b139913890d2.jpg/r0_55_1017_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg