newsletters, editors-pick-list,

We call them the Orange Angles and the volunteers from the State Emergency Service (SES) have again come to the fore during this latest flood emergency. Thousands of volunteers across NSW have been there to help. And across the Shoalhaven, the response by the SES Units at Nowra, St Georges Basin and Ulladulla has been superb. While covering the flood levels of the Shoalhaven River at Nowra, we came across one local crew out there "doing their bit". Read more: Longtime Hawthorn Avenue resident Colleen Link didn't hesitate to call the SES early Thursday morning when her home began to leak. The Nowra Unit sprung into action placing plastic in front of her doors and at the font of the house followed by lines of sandbags. "I've lived here for 40 years," Mrs Link said. "Been through, and seen, a few floods." Living less than 200 meters from the Shoalhaven River she knows and has experienced what Mother Nature can produce. She even told the story about being piggybacked by her late husband Benjamin out of flood waters and up into the nearby former Nowra Bomaderry Leagues Club car park, where they had parked their cars so they could get to work. "We just rolled up our trousers and off we went," she said. Mrs Link agrees the SES volunteers are 'Angels in Orange'. "Look at them," she urged "they've fixed me up. "They've been brilliant...can't thank them enough, not just for what they've done for me, but for everyone else they have helped. "They are just so wonderful and so reassuring to know they are here when we need them." After a quick hug from Colleen the team was on its way but not before she was reassured that any further help was just a phone call away. Team leader Maddie Stone said the team had been busy over the past couple of days. "We've so far had six call outs today alone," she said. "We've been doing everything from sandbagging, to helping with leaking roofs as well as undertaking and providing lots of flood intel which is transferred back to the Shoalhaven Emergency Operation Centre." And they have been long days with the crew working 10 hour shifts on Tuesday and Wednesday and believed they were in for a similar shift duration Thursday. "I joined the SES two years ago," Maddie said. "After the 2019 bushfires I wanted to do something for my community - I wanted to give back. "I saw all the people joining the Rural Fire Service, and there were heaps, which was great, so I decided to do something different and go down the SES path. "I really enjoy all the specalised training we get and it's an interesting role. And above all else it's great to be able to give back to my community." For emergency assistance due to flash flooding and storm damage, call NSW SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies including rescue, call 000. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/86ff4298-35ba-44a9-bc5a-0ab7999167f2.JPG/r0_406_4032_2684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg