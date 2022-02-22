Once again, I sit back and listen to the debate, within Shoalhaven City Council, over trees and whether the 45 degree rule should stay and ponder the outcome. Of course we need trees, and more of them. So, why are we allowing housing to be built in areas where trees may create a risk? Isn't it more sense, to keep the current 45 degree rule, for existing housing, and stop developers from building housing where trees may place the inhabitants at risk in the future? I know that this is a novel idea to some within SCC but if it were policed correctly we wouldn't be experiencing the current round of crap that is wasting the council, and its employees, (read ratepayers) money and time. It isn't a matter of whether you are Green, Pink, Yellow or some other colour. It simply comes down to what we want to leave for future generations. This is where common sense comes into the picture. It is a commodity that seems to go missing once people are elected to office. Get on with the job or get out, as the ratepayers, to whom you answer, are sick and tired of the squabbling. I totally agree with Professor Edgar when she stresses the fact that the current relaxation of COVID precautions and willingness to sacrifice the aged and the vulnerable members of our society so that all precautions are set aside is one of extreme lack of ethics. Australia should be better than that! Our aged population lived through the Depression and several world and regional wars. They paid their dues to now receive the utmost respect and consideration when decisions are made which affect their future survival. As it happens, no one who is affected is consulted on their opinions as to how this pandemic and its various remedies are applied. This is totally wrong and goes against our democratic rights. We must recognise those rights. Any government which seeks to act otherwise is not fit to govern in this country of ours. I belong to both the aged and also to the vulnerable (immune challenged) sector of the Australian population. I require that my democratic rights be respected and consulted when decisions are made. I am not ready to die and expect the society in which I live to protect my interests. When is someone in Shoalhaven Council going to take control of the roads section and kick several somebodies up the backside for the atrocious record on the "maintenance" of Coonemia and Forest Roads. There seems to be no management planning or control to finish the projects. It's no good blaming the current rain - the projects are in their 2nd or 3rd run and neither looks like being finished, let alone to a QUALITY STANDARD. There seems to be little obvious supervision of staff to make sure they obey simple workplace safety practices, particularly Stop/Go sign holders who seem quite prepared to stand by with masks hanging around their necks while traffic and construction vehicles kick up road fill around them. I have lived in a number of Local Government Districts in NSW for 70 years. In none of those areas have I seen work practices like the ones demonstrated on these projects.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/ffffca47-d666-4148-b14e-160a6c4dbc31.JPG/r0_446_6000_3836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg