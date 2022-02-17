Nowra bypass is urgently needed. The heavy traffic from South Nowra to Bomaderry through roundabouts and traffic lights is a huge problem and has been for many years. After seeing the Government give themselves a lovely pay rise in 2020 while nurses police and ambulance services were not even considered for an increase, is it any wonder people think all politicians are on the nose. I have seen first hand the nurses and doctors in emergency getting physically hurt by people intent on inflicting pain. The copper's put their life on the line daily, at what thanks? None. Yet without these men and women there would be lawlessness. Our Ambos are attacked by drunks, ice addicts or 'next hit' junkies, with a portion of people needing emergency services as a priority. Where is their help? I have watched these three services nurture my ailing husband, care for him long term, and not once complain. All I can say to these heroes is thank you. I really hope the politicians hear you. Better still get them to walk a mile in your shoes. Your services are appreciated. Sitting in peak morning traffic approaching lights at Nowra Bridge and Illaroo Rd from North Nowra, I cant help but wonder why, with such a small amount of change/effort, the barriers and temporary left light should not be slid 2-2.5metres to the left. There is vacant unused sealed bitumen road and vacant space unused. This would allow for an extra left turn ONLY lane. Thus preventing right turn vehicles in current Left/Right turn left lane blocking left turn vehicles from moving with the left turn only cycle. Currently left turn is not functioning and is repeatedly blocked. Summary. Add extra left turn ONLY lane equals L+L/R+R equals three lanes or L+R+R three lanes to replace current L/R+R two lanes. This, I am sure, would go a long way to reducing the 1-2km traffic jam each morning Monday-Friday from 8.00am-9.30am. Not sure who is controlling this RTA or Bridge Constructors. Hope you can get a relook at this avoidable hassle for thousands of locals each day. The opportunity provided by the South Coast Register and journalist Grace Crivellaro [SCR Feb.18 2022] for Craig and Rhianon Murphy, aka Murstone P/L, to shed some light on their Crematoria Development Application at St Georges Basin was a bit of walk down a darkened garden path. There seems to be some blissful lack of attention to the character of the land they own on The Wool Road being subject to a biodiversity-corridor and significant vegetation overlay in the Shoalhaven Local Environment Plan, just as there seems to have been such inattention to the presence of the Leafless Tongue Orchid, which, by their own admission their consulting ecologists missed. Under the Local Lands Services Act 2013 that same land is categorised as "sensitive regulated land" which is designated as "environmentally sensitive" and thus under Code 2018 clearing is not permitted. There are considerable issues of an east-west, coast to scarp habitat corridor that haven't even been addressed yet alone recognised. Despite the Murphy's much belated, limited recognition of the Leafless Tongue Orchid, their claim that "if we can we will not be impacting any of these plants" also reveals that even with a second guess, the accuracy of assessment is, as with so much of the DA reporting, again missing. It further begs the question that if a development footprint cannot miss the orchid and it can't, 'what do they do next?' Biodiversity is often under-assessed in the DA. Recent limited community based survey has revealed 22 more bird species than recognised in the Biodiversity Report, which assessors themselves described as limited by 'time and budget' and admitted a definitive list "is not considered possible". Well, all they had to do was check the CSIRO or BirdLife database for local bird populations of between 80 and 110 species. Then the DA Report informs that the development footprint was "sited away from areas of ecological importance ...where possible" yet the whole site is of known ecological importance. The veracity of the DA goes sadly astray in the actual application itself when the question raising the likelihood of environmental impact is answered with a resounding "NO". Oh really! Oh dear! All this is only the start of the serious concerns with this DA.

