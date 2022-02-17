Shoalhaven sub-acute mental health unit reopens as COVID cases steady

coronavirus,

The Shoalhaven Hospital's sub-acute mental health unit will begin accepting mental health patients from Thursday as local COVID numbers stabilise. The unit was repurposed for use as a special health accommodation facility in September 2021 for COVID positive patients who do not need a high level of care or have living arrangements that make self-isolation at home difficult. "Given the decreased need for community isolation support, the unit was handed back to the Mental Health Service late last week," the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) said in a statement. Meanwhile 607 people in the Illawarra Shoalhaven tested positive to COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period, with 279 positive PCR tests and 328 positive rapid antigen tests reported. Two men, one unvaccinated man in his 70s from Wollongong and the other vaccinated in his 90s from Shellharbour, died in the reporting period. There were 322 cases from Wollongong Local Government Area, 124 cases from Shellharbour LGA 136 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and 25 cases from Kiama LGA. Statewide, there were recorded 9,995 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There were 1447 COVID-19 patients in hospital - down from 1478 the previous day - with 92 in ICU. There will also be a pop-up clinic will held for the Shoalhaven Aboriginal community on Saturday, February 19. Pfizer doses will be administered at PCYC Shoalhaven, 72 Park Road, Nowra from 10am to 3:30pm. No appointment is needed.

