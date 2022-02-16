newsletters, editors-pick-list,

South Coast organisations and community groups are set to benefit from $42 million which will be funnelled into bushfire recovery and resilience projects. Local applicants of the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program were announced on Monday, with 43 community-led projects in the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla to receive funding. The grants support medium to long-term recovery for communities to enhance and strengthen their resilience and recovery after the Black Summer Bushfires devastated the country in 2019/20. A regional co-located emergency services precinct in Moruya and online psychology and financial counselling in bushfire affected regions are among the 524 projects funded under the program. Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council have also been successful for a bushfire land management enterprise grant of over $1 million. Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips welcomed the bushfire recovery funding but said it was long overdue, as the original timeline indicated successful projects would be announced in December 2021. "Although I remain disappointed this process has taken so long, I am very pleased to see many local projects I have been fighting for finally funded," said Mrs Phillips. "Our communities have been through so much. These projects will help individual communities recover in their own way, making life that tiny bit easier, and importantly allowing recovery and healing." NSW Senator Jim Molan said the overall program funding was boosted by $110 million to $390 million to further support communities around Australia to recover from the 2019-20 bushfires. "As part of the now $2.2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund, the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program is backing projects which the affected communities have said will best support their ongoing recovery," said Senator Molan. "It was important that we funded projects based on need and merit and which offered a lasting and tangible impact, tailored to local needs and conditions."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/7f73d40d-2c75-43a9-9d59-642517c5bdf9.jpg/r1_44_638_404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg