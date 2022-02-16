The Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla projects set to benefit from $42 million bushfire recovery grant funding
South Coast organisations and community groups are set to benefit from $42 million which will be funnelled into bushfire recovery and resilience projects.
Local applicants of the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program were announced on Monday, with 43 community-led projects in the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla to receive funding.
The grants support medium to long-term recovery for communities to enhance and strengthen their resilience and recovery after the Black Summer Bushfires devastated the country in 2019/20.
A regional co-located emergency services precinct in Moruya and online psychology and financial counselling in bushfire affected regions are among the 524 projects funded under the program.
Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council have also been successful for a bushfire land management enterprise grant of over $1 million.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips welcomed the bushfire recovery funding but said it was long overdue, as the original timeline indicated successful projects would be announced in December 2021.
"Although I remain disappointed this process has taken so long, I am very pleased to see many local projects I have been fighting for finally funded," said Mrs Phillips.
"Our communities have been through so much. These projects will help individual communities recover in their own way, making life that tiny bit easier, and importantly allowing recovery and healing."
NSW Senator Jim Molan said the overall program funding was boosted by $110 million to $390 million to further support communities around Australia to recover from the 2019-20 bushfires.
"As part of the now $2.2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund, the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program is backing projects which the affected communities have said will best support their ongoing recovery," said Senator Molan.
"It was important that we funded projects based on need and merit and which offered a lasting and tangible impact, tailored to local needs and conditions."
The successful applicants and the projects their grants will go towards are as follows:
Shoalhaven
- Beinn Ghuilean Pty Ltd - ReGrow, ReNEW, ReDISCOVER and ReUNITE Outdoor Learning and Healing Space: $205,000
- Five Villages Community Garden Incorporated - Five Villages Community Garden - Yulunga Reserve Manyana: $125,718
- Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal - Strengthening capacity, cooperation & resilience of Shoalhaven's local NFPs: $1,369,800
- Grand Pacific Health Limited - Stronger Communities: $697,881
- Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council - Nukka - Jerrinja Aboriginal Bushfire Recovery Land Management Enterprise: $1,497,419
- Millhouse Art Society of Milton Ulladulla Incorporated - Millhouse Art Society Using Creativity to Build Resilience: $82,695
- Milton Ulladulla Business Chamber Incorporated - Rebuilding, Uniting & Empowering Resilient Community Groups & Volunteers: $211,063
- Red Head Villages Association Incorporated - RHVA Resilience & Capacity Building: $1,426,800
- Shoalhaven City Council - Conjola Park Foreshore Recovery: $615,000
- Shoalhaven City Council - Danjera Dam Camping Ground and Recreational Area: $1,442,000
- Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre - Taking Control, A Journey of Self Care: $209,124
- South Coast Beef Producers Association Incorporated - Upgrade of Identified Emergency Animal Refuge: $58,165
- South Coast United Mountianbikers Inc - The upgrade and future proofing of Nowra's Mountain Bike Trail Network: $549,132
- University of Sydney - Developing systems and capacities to protect animals in catastrophic fires: $800,142
- Marine Rescue NSW - Replacement Rescue Vessel for Marine Rescue Kioloa: $298,815
- Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation - Healing people with cultural knowledge revival of good fire: $9,456,641
- Justice Connect - Lending a Legal HAND: Helpful Advice following Natural Disaster: $285,696
- Save The Children Australia - Community-led bushfire recovery response for children and families: $5,610,000
Eurobodalla
- Australian Rural Leadership Foundation Limited - Regenerate Regional Leadership Program: $461,563
- Cabramatta Bowling & Recreation Club Ltd - The purchase and instalment of a PR Power Diesel Generator Set: $83,116
- Clyde River & Batemans Bay Historical Society Inc - After the Fires Stage 2: $31,442
- Eurobodalla District Show Society Incorporated - Upgrade of the Moruya Showground Kitchen: $40,000
- Eurobodalla Shire Council - Regional Co-located Emergency Services Precinct: $200,000
- Eurobodalla Shire Council - Reconstruction of the SES Batemans Bay facility: $628,050
- Eurobodalla Shire Council - Moruya Showground Canteen Building Renewal: $902,000
- Grand Pacific Health Limited - Culturally safe resilience, wellbeing & psychological services: $293,724
- Mogo Village Business Chamber Ltd - Mogo Community Recreation Hub: $999,000
- Tuross Valley Rebuild and Recovery Project: $796,218
- Royal Far West - Supporting Resilience & Well-being of Eurobodalla children: $1,452,966
- Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance - Bushfire and Heatwave Refuge CWA Moruya: $82,486
- St Peter's Anglican College - Community Hub, Sports and Recreation Centre: $6,157,847
- Anglicare NSW - Anglicare Bushfire Recovery and Resilience Program Extension: $1,589,675
- Careflight Limited - Building Resilient NSW Communities through Trauma Care Training: $252,000
- Hothouse Theatre Limited - HotHouse Theatre - Production & Regional Towns Tour of UNPRECEDENTED: $406,776
- Narooma Men's Shed Inc - Upgrade the bushfire /refuge capacity of the existing building: $51,683
- Police Citizens Youth Clubs NSW Ltd - PCYC Far South Coast Bushfire Recovery Youth & Community Re-Connect Project: $418,776
- Rebus Theatre Incorporated - Project Alchemy: arts for community recovery: $872,705
- The Family Place Inc - Bushfire Recovery Outreach Homelessness Support (BROHS) Program: $783,700
Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla:
- NSW SES Volunteers Association Ltd - The First Responder Resilience Program (FRRP): $463,900
- Rural Health Connect Pty Ltd - Online psychology and financial counselling in bushfire affected regions: $389,250
- Surfrider Foundation Limited - Surfrider Swell Program: $29,000
- The Alternative Technology Association Inc - Green Rebuild Toolkit: $161,399
- Urban Rural Tree Services Pty Ltd - Protection of life and property from dangerous fire affected trees: $270,000