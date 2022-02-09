news, latest-news, aviation, shellharbour airport, heritage aircraft, albion park, HARS

Vintage aviation enthusiasts are once again clear for takeoff at Shellharbour Airport, where the ever-popular Tarmac Days will return this weekend. More than 40 heritage aircraft from the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) will be on display from February 11-13. HARS has an exciting addition to its aviation museum collection, which will be unveiled to the public at Tarmac Days. Read more A 1978 Orion AP-3C aircraft, used by Royal Australian Air Force maritime patrol and sub-hunting crews, is back in HARS' hands after a nine-month maintenance hiatus. The Orion is one-of-a-kind, being the only one of its type flying as part of an Australian museum collection. There's plenty more to take in on the tarmac, from replicas of our nation's earliest flying machines, to passenger aircraft, and planes of military might. Highlights from the HARS museum include the double-record-setting Qantas Boeing 747-400, the world's only still-flying Super Constellation, Neptune bombers, the swing-wing F-111,Vampire fighters, the Sabre jet, a Qantas DC-4 in 1950s livery, and much more. HARS president Bob De La Hunty said keeping so many aircraft operational is what sets HARS' aviation museum apart. "Our visitors can enjoy the sound and sight of living aviation heritage as well as the interactive opportunities and displays out on the tarmac," he said. HARS Tarmac Days are February 11-13, running from 9.30am to 3pm. For more on the Heritage Aircraft Restoration Society, visit: www.hars.org.au Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

