IT'S time to get your Santa suits and pushbikes ready as the Charity Santa Ride is set to return.
With COVID-19 lockdowns gone, Able Walsh, a well-known real estate director, decided that the popular Vincentia to Huskisson ride would return in 2022.
"This year we have tweaked the format and it will be running on a Saturday afternoon making it more accessible to any and all that want to attend," Able who has been organising the ride for the past few years said.
"It's a great family-friendly and fun event and all monies raised will be donated to the local Rural Fire Service and to date, over $85,000 to the RFS."
Riders are asked to gather on Saturday, December 17 at the Vincentia Boatramp and the ride to the Huskisson Hotel starting at 2pm.
What: 2022 Charity Santa Ride
When: Saturday December 17
Where: Huskisson Hotel (The Husky Pub)
Why: Raising funds for firies
How: Get your tickets at www.santaride.com.au Socials:Facebook page: www.facebook.com/santarideFacebook event: https://fb.me/e/38Hppraa5
Able has been running the event for the past few years but he did not start the event.
The event all started with a group of 11 friends who used to ride to the then Husky Pub every Thursday night for the pub meal deal.
One night, one of the group Brenda van Heuzen was feeling festive and said "if I buy Santa suits, would you guys be crazy enough to wear them and ride to the pub?".
They all agreed and in 2005 those crazy 11 locals cheerily rode to the Husky Pub for a fun night.
The original Santa crew was made up of locals Tracy and John Gibson, Vickie and Brenda van Heuzen, Travis Meadows, Fiona Chiam, John McKee, Ross Boardman, Andrew McKenzie, Craig Mather and Natalia Goozeff.
The late Paul McGroder, the pub's publican, saw them coming down the street and jumped on the festive wagon offering a free barbecue and drinks if they rounded up 50 Santas for 2006.
Brenda thought "if we charge everyone $15 to enter, we can give that money to a charity.
With the Husky Fire Brigade as the first charity of choice and so the Charity Santa Ride began....
