Explore Nature on the South Coast during 2024 Science Week

Work together with local naturalists and uncover the diverse ecosystems of Mystery Bay in a Bioblitz on August 17-18. A BioBlitz is a fun-filled, action-packed event where people of all ages and experience levels work together to uncover the amazing diversity of life in a specific location, all within a set time limit. The expert team includes South Coast botanist Jackie Miles and iNaturalist guru Thomas Mesaglio from Sydney. There will be an evening spotlight walk at 6pm on Saturday, August 17, followed by a 9.30am morning and 1pm afternoon walk on Sunday, August 18.