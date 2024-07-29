Explore Nature on the South Coast during 2024 Science Week

Budawang Coast Atlas of Life (BCAL) invites the Shoalhaven community to embrace nature for National Science Week 2024.
The community network group dedicated to exploring nature on the NSW South Coast is hosting a variety of family-friendly sessions over the week of August 10 to 18.
BCAL has designed a series of events across the Shoalhaven, and is calling on you to explore the region's incredible biodiversity and become a citizen scientist.
Australia's unique biodiversity is vast and unknown but participating in citizen science bridges this gap. Everyone can contribute valuable data by recording wildlife observations through apps like iNaturalist.
These records help scientists track species distribution, monitor environmental changes, and inform conservation efforts.
Nature and iNaturalist informative talk
Come along and learn valuable iNaturalist skills at Nowra Showground's Committee Room from 9.30am on Sunday, August 11.
Guided Walks at Bomaderry Creek
Explore Bomaderry Creek's rich biodiversity on Sunday, August 11 from 12.30. Enjoy guided walks through this beautiful bushland oasis and connect with fellow nature lovers.
Gondwana Coast Fossil Walk
Travel back in time and discover a treasure trove of marine invertebrate fossils with an experienced guide. The walk will unveil fossils that are exceptionally well-preserved due to the unique conditions of the Budawang Coast. Don't miss out and join other fossil enthusiasts at Ulladulla's Fossil House at 10am on Friday, August 16.
Mystery Bay Bioblitz
Work together with local naturalists and uncover the diverse ecosystems of Mystery Bay in a Bioblitz on August 17-18. A BioBlitz is a fun-filled, action-packed event where people of all ages and experience levels work together to uncover the amazing diversity of life in a specific location, all within a set time limit. The expert team includes South Coast botanist Jackie Miles and iNaturalist guru Thomas Mesaglio from Sydney. There will be an evening spotlight walk at 6pm on Saturday, August 17, followed by a 9.30am morning and 1pm afternoon walk on Sunday, August 18.
The events are supported by Inspiring Australia NSW and funded by the Australian Government as part of Science Week.
All events are free and ticketed. For more information on events and how to book, please see BCAL's website.
