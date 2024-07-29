South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalies show plenty of fighting spirit in Digger Day win over Kiama

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 30 2024 - 8:04am, first published July 29 2024 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven managed to dig deep to grind out a tough win over Kiama in front of a big Shoalhaven Kane Vandenberg Digger Day crowd on Saturday, July 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.