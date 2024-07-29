Shoalies show plenty of fighting spirit in Digger Day win over Kiama

Shoalhaven managed to dig deep to grind out a tough win over Kiama in front of a big Shoalhaven Kane Vandenberg Digger Day crowd on Saturday, July 27.
The score was locked at 17-all for much of the second half, before a late try and a second after full time gave Shoalies a 29-17 victory, extending their winning streak to 34 games.
Joey Nelson, Angus Templeton, Keiran Brandon, George Miller and Jack Watts crossed for tries for Shoalhaven, while Keiran Brandon kicked two conversions.
Kiama's tryscorers were Simiki Lufe and Mark Asquith, with Robert Siteine kicking two conversions and one penalty goal.
A big crowd attended the day at Shoalhaven Rugby Park, including a crowd of veterans - some of them flown to the ground on board helicopters.
Among them was Australia's most decorated veteran Keith Payne VC AM, New Zealand's only current VC Willy Apiata, Australia's last living George Cross recipient Michael Pratt GC, and Cross of Valour recipients Tim Britten CV and Al Sparkes CV OAM.
Mr Payne's face adorned the Shoalies' playing tops for the games, while Kiama's jerseys featured Mr Apiata's image.
Mr Apiata even strapped on the boots to play for Kiama's second grade team during the afternoon.
The day also featured world renowned violinist Rachel Bostock performing a moving rendition of the Last Post prior to kick off, along with singing the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.
The Army's elite Red Berets Parachute Team parachuted onto the ground before helicopters arrived with the day's special guests.
Mr Payne said the day was an important one for the veteran community.
"One of the things that is occurring here today is the veterans are together with the community," the 90-year-old said.
Mr Payne said while the day raised a bit of money for veterans, "The most important thing is the conjunction between the community and the veterans."
Bringing veterans and the wider community together, particularly at a sporting event, "makes the veterans feel at home again", he said.
Veterans often felt isolated, Mr Payne said, with little in the way of close-knit friendships, so "it's a good thing that the community have fitted in with the veteran community".
Cross of Valour recipient Tim Britten flew across from Western Australia for the day, and said he "wouldn't miss it".
"It's an honour to be involved in it," he said.
Mr Britten said the day put a focus on veterans' issues, and "it gets people thinking about the issues, thinking about the problems, and what they can do to help fix it".
"It's worth being involved in - it's something that needs to be done, needs to be put on the front foot," Mr Britten said.
While Mr Britten had attended nearly all 14 Digger Days, it was the first for John Keating of Far North Queensland, who was stationed at HMAS Albatross from 1980 to 1990.
"Just being here has been absolutely wonderful,: he said.
He said the highlights included catching up with old mates Rick Meehan and Fred Campbell who he served with, and the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group re-dedicating a neglected military grave in the Nowra Cemetery.
"It was a magnificent show of respect," Mr Keating said.
"It's amazing to see the absolute echelons of humanity, who give their time for us, just to say thank-you."
In other Illawarra District Rugby Union games on Saturday Campbelltown Harlequins went on a scoring rampage, hammering Tech Waratahs 73-7 at Saunders Oval.
It was also a good day for Shamrocks, recording a hard-fought 29-21 win over the Bowral Blacks in Bowral.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.