Fiona Phillips encourages people to take a step towards better heart health

Fiona Phillips is stepping out for heart health, and is encouraging others to do the same.
The Federal Member will take steps towards a healthier heart when she joins the Heart Foundation Walk with the Nowra Walkie Talkies walking group on Thursday, August 1.
Heart Foundation general manager Simon Cowie and walking program officer for NSW and ACT Lizzie Hannah, will also join the walk that will kick off from Harry Sawkins Park at 8am.
The Heart Foundation Walking Program is part of the National Walking Initiative funded by the Federal Government, promoting a healthier and more connected Australia.
The program has grown to include more than 330,000 walkers, who walk in groups in their community or individually with a personal walking plan.
There are 700 volunteer-led groups nationwide.
"Evidence shows that just 30 minutes of daily walking can lower heart disease and stroke risk by 35 per cent, reduce key risk factors including hypertension and metabolic disease and boost mood," Mrs Phillips said.
"Yet only one in five adults meet the level of physical activity recommended by the Australian guidelines."
Mrs Phillips said the benefits of joining a walking group extended beyond physical health.
"Walking is so important for social connection and good mental health as well as physical health," she said.
"Walkers enjoy connecting with others, grabbing a coffee and chatting, which significantly contributes to combating loneliness and improving mental health."
The Heart Foundation said physical inactivity continued to be a major driver of chronic disease, estimated to cost Australia $2.4 billion each year.
The National Walking Initiative focuses on five key areas:
1. Supporting more people to participate in the Heart Foundation Walking program.
2. Building health professional skills and confidence to discuss and prescribe physical activity.
3. Empowering communities to lead local initiatives.
4. Promoting active living through healthy built and natural environments.
5. Educating the public and advancing action.
Mrs Phillips hoped to inspire more residents to start a regular walking habit with one of many local walking groups.
The include the Bay and Basin Strollers, the Greenwell Point Walkers, the Kiama Walking Group, Nowra Walkie Talkies, and NSW Happy Feet at Ulladulla.
