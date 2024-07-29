How a call with a family friend led to Abbott's amazing rugby league journey

A LITTLE over a year ago Gerringong native Carly Abbott decided to give rugby league a go for the first time.
Now she's a NSW Country representative, starting at centre for the Wentworthville Magpies in the NSW Women's and a valued member of the Panorama Platypi community.
And all of that might never have happened if not for a chat with Kev Grimshaw.
Abbott recalls how that chat led to a connection with the Central West community that she'll cherish forever.
"I was playing down here in the Group 7 comp and it was the first time that they'd run a ladies [tackle] comp, and a really good family friend Kevin Grimshaw came down to watch me one weekend," she said.
"We sort of joked about me playing for the Panorama Platypi but he followed through and kept talking to me about it, and the Platypi's season up there coincided with the end of my season here.
"I travelled out four hours every Friday to train and then play on weekends, and obviously we went really well."
After helping the Platypi secure their third straight Western Women's Rugby League opens crown Abbott began powering through the representative program.
She was selected for the Western Rams side who would claim the NSW Country Championships title and from there gained representation to the NSW Country squad to play at the National Rugby League Championships.
Shortly after that unbeaten campaign Wentworthville came calling.
That's not a bad effort for someone with less than two years of experience in the game.
"I'd been playing touch footy and OzTag but I'd come from a soccer background so I'd never played any contact sport outside of maybe a school gala gay," Abbott said.
"Playing with Panorama has been so great and I've made so many friendships with the girls. It was great that so many of us were selected to play together for the Western Rams and Country as well.
"I learned a lot from Kev. I know my dad always held him in a high regard when it comes to footy and he'd won grand finals with the teams prior. He was a key part of my development.
Abbott and her side weren't too sure what to expect from their NSW Women's Premiership campaign but so far they've been the team to beat.
The Magpies were the only unbeaten team through the first three rounds of the competition and Abbott scored tries in wins over the St George Dragons and Cronulla Sharks.
Making the great start all the more amazing for Abbott is that she's been able to experience the campaign alongside Panorama teammate Sarah Colman, who is playing as the Magpies' hooker.
Fellow Platypi player Tiana Anderson is set to join the pair in the coming weeks when she makes her return from injury.
It's a brilliant start that's almost overwhelming for Abbott and the team.
"It's a little unexpected. I don't think we were too sure how we'd go. It's been great, really," she said.
"Our coaches are very much about focusing just on ourselves rather than the other teams. We want to stay focused on getting our game right and hopefully that'll pay off."
