Missing Nowra teenager found safe and well

A 13-year-old boy reported missing from Nowra has been located safe and well.
Police said William McCarthy was reported missing after he had not been contactable since he was last seen in Nowra at midday on Friday, July 26.
Police and the boy's family raised concerns about his welfare due to his young age.
However he was located safe and well on Sunday, July 28 - ironically the first day of Missing Person's Week in NSW.
Police have thanked the public and media for their assistance with locating William.
