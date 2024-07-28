Awards recognise key members of the regional Indigenous community

Key members of the Indigenous community have been recognised during the 2024 Local Government Regional NAIDOC Awards.
The awards celebrated those who have ignited change, amplified Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices and embraced their cultural heritage with unwavering pride.
More than 70 Aboriginal Elders from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven communities attended the event that attracted 430 people to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Shoalhaven Council hosted this year's event in collaboration with Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong councils.
And a raft of Shoalhaven people and organisations featured in the awards.
"The NAIDOC Awards recognise the remarkable accomplishments and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, organisations and businesses," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"Witnessing the incredible award winners, local talent and the renowned performers take to the stage was truly inspiring," she said.
"These awards were made possible by the sponsors and the staff who devoted themselves to creating such a memorable night.
"Selecting this year's winners posed a challenge for the committee, given the impressive range of applications and the remarkable contributions from individuals, organisations and businesses within their communities," Cr Findley said.
The 2024 NAIDOC Award winners are:
The evening featured Shelley Ware as the MC, traditional ceremonies and dances by local cultural organisation Gadhungal Marring, a captivating didgeridoo performance by accomplished player Jiah King and performances by multi-award winning headline act Dan Sultan.
The event would not have been possible without the generosity of the sponsors Fulton Hogan, Big Fat Smile, Flagstaff Group, Yila Healing Trail, Cullunghutti Aboriginal Child and Family Centre.
