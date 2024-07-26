Police ask for help to find teenage boy missing from Nowra

Police are asking for help to locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Nowra.
William McCarthy has not been seen on contactable since he was last seen in Nowra at midday on Friday, July 26.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
William is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a thin build, about 155cm tall, blue eyes and long, fair, curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a white polo shirt with blue collar and school logo on the left-hand side.
William is known to frequent the Nowra and Greenwell Point area.
Inquiries suggest he might be travelling to Sydney and using the rail network.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Nowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
