League stars heading to Bomaderry for DV Awareness Cup

Rugby league legend Gary Jack is heading to the Shoalhaven to attend the South Coast Police District DV Awareness Cup on Tuesday, July 30.
The former NSW and Australian representative is one of several special guests attending the competition involving students from several local secondary schools.
Members of the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW team, Tara McGrath-West, Keele Browne, Steph Hancock, Leio Fotu-Moala and Sara Sautia will also be part of the event at the Bomaderry Sporting Fields.
In the lead-up to the day police and NRL representatives attended Nowra, Bomaderry, Shoalhaven, Vincentia and Ulladulla High Schools to present the DV Awareness Cup jerseys for the studenjts playing in the boys and girls competitions.
During the jersey presentations members of all teams had the opportunity to speak with youth and domestic violence officers to raise awareness around domestic and family violence.
Police have encouraged all community members to attend the Bomaderry Sporting Grounds to cheer on the kids playing and have the opportunity to access important government and community services.
The event runs from 8:30am until 3pm.
