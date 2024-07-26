Too big: Warrawong sky towers not backed by city council

Too big, too tall and too much traffic - that's Wollongong City Council's view of the massive residential development proposed for the top of Warrawong Plaza.
There were also concerns residents in the apartments would be "isolated" in the event of flooding.
Plaza owners Elanor Investors Group bought the centre in 2022 and since then had been planning some sort of residential development on top.
Late that year the previous state government announced its Rezoning Pathways pilot program - which aimed to fast-track changes in land zoning - and Elanor put forward its Warrawong Plaza proposal.
The $996 million project would take 12 years to complete and see 1300 dwellings on top of the shopping centre - 10 per cent of which will be affordable housing.
Medical centres, gyms, bars and restaurants would be a feature, as would childcare centres and a 3000sqm area of open space.
Any decision on the project would be made by the state government - through the State Assessed Planning Pathway - and not Wollongong City Council.
If it was up to the council, the ambitious plan would have been rejected.
In a submission to the Planning, Housing and Infrastructure department, the council stated it didn't support the project and that housing needed to be spread across the Warrawong town centre rather than all being on a single site. The council submission noted the need for more housing supply but felt that could be achieved on the site without the proposed easing of planning controls, including building height.
"Some additional height (but not to the scale proposed) may be appropriate in this centre providing an appropriate built form outcome can be delivered in the context of the locality," the council submission stated.
"This work should be undertaken for the centre as a whole, rather than a spot rezoning."
The council also identified problems with traffic, noting the residential apartments would double the traffic movements during the day - tripling it in the morning peak - compared to the current site.
"There are concerns over the ability to provide any meaningful, practical or effective intersection mitigation measures in this location without additional road widening." There was also the lack of sufficient public transport in the area, meaning residents in the towers would be car-dependent.
"Council strongly advocates for a significant investment in public transport to support this state-led planning process," it stated.
"If the proposal is supported, the NSW Government should commit to the early establishment of enhanced public transport services."
The site was already identified as being flood-affected and, in the event of flooding from the lake the advice to residents would be to "shelter in place".
"It is unclear whether or not this is an appropriate outcome given the length of time lake flooding will result in people being isolated," the submission stated.
The proposal also planned for 10 per cent of residential floorspace to be given over to affordable housing for a maximum of 15 years; given the development's size, the council felt that should be doubled to 20 per cent, and remain affordable in perpetuity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.