Rave into reality: Bunnings to host warehouse dance party

Bunnings will fire up more than a barbie after agreeing to host a rave in one of its famed green warehouses.
The home and hardware store agreed to host after a TikTok campaign went viral in April when electronic music duo Peking Duk threw their support behind it.
The TikTok campaign was started by Sydney-based producer and DJ Kaila and quickly endorsed by Peking Duk and music producer What So Not.
DJ Kaila's first TikTok on April 9 called for a "petition to host a massive rave in Bunnings". The video quickly circulated the internet gaining more than 400,000 views and close to 83,000 likes.
"Let's make the most Aussie rave in history!" the 19-year-old DJ said on his social media.
Peking Duk said they wanted to help Kaila turn the rave into a reality and made a TikTok video at a Bunnings store that garnered close to one million views.
The music duo posted another TikTok on July 25, announcing that the Bunnings rave would happen.
"The people have spoken and Bunnings have listened. We're doing this, y'all made this happen!" Reuben Styles, one half of Peking Duk, said in the video.
"We're going to have a rave with Bunnings. We still don't know where so pick a spot, pick a state, pick a Bunnings. Where do you want to do this party?" he said.
Bunnings responded to the viral campaign with enthusiasm.
"We're ready to celebrate local Aussie music at the Warehouse Party, who's in?" Bunnings said in a comment on Peking Duk's video.
Some commenters asked for a "Bunnings rave tour" around the country.
On DJ Kaila's TikTok, brands such as Uber Australia and New Zealand, JBL Australia, Smith's Chips and Pepsi Max replied saying they would contribute to the event.
