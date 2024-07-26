There is much we can learn from local history, and those who shaped it

History - the very word is enough to send shivers down the spine of many past and present students.
Certainly for me it conjures up memories of high school lessons as dry and lifeless as the remains of the people who signed the Magna Carta in 1215, or fought in the War of the Roses in the 15th Century.
But as I'm finding in later life, history is all around us.
I have been reminded in recent days how history exists in the businesses that have been part of our local towns for decades, and successive generations of the same family.
In a day and age when so many businesses fail within the first couple of years, and others come under increasing pressure due to competition from international corporations and major retailers, it is always uplifting to see businesses that survive and thrive for such a long time.
And the secret to their success is invariably revolves around the same theme - being an integral part of the community, knowing the local market, and providing outstanding service.
This approach has been vital to building customer loyalty, often for generations of the same family.
But I have to wonder how that is changing.
These days it seems so many of us spend times searching online for anything we want to buy, comparing their prices to what is available in our towns.
In the process we ignore the fact that the online retailers will never provide jobs for us or our family members, will never sponsor the sporting clubs that are such a vital part of our communities, will never contribute to vibrant and colourful retail areas, will never be part of the service organisations helping those who are struggling.
I'm always conscious of trying to buy Australian made products whenever I am shopping - although it is not always easy.
Sure it might cost a little bit more, but the more local I can source something, the more I am supporting my local community, the better.
Writer and philosopher George Santayana once famously said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
Sometime I wonder what future generations will say about the roles we played in creating history.
Glenn Ellard, acting editor
