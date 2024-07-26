Swimming pool and library hours to be hit in council cost-cutting changes

Swimming pool, leisure centre and library operations throughout the Shoalhaven are set for a major shake-up.
Shoalhaven Council is cutting the operating hours at more than 20 facilities and services in an effort to reduce costs.
Adjustments to the opening times of swimming pools, libraries, waste depots, customer service and visitor information centres are being presented to the council meeting on Monday, July 29.
The changes are part of the organisation's efforts to find operational efficiencies and improve council's financial sustainability.
"We have gone through a thorough vetting process to determine which services we can reduce to achieve a financial objective with the intention of minimising disruption to the community," said CEO Robyn Stevens.
"As a service provider, any changes to our operations will unfortunately have an impact on the community and we are working hard to find the balance that minimises disruption while also doing what we can to address the reality of the financial position that we are in," she said.
Changes to operating hours have been selected from 284 ideas put forward by council staff to improve the organisation's financial sustainability.
While all those suggestions are being evaluated and delivered, 38 related to operating hours.
The operating hour adjustments council is looking to implement as soon as possible will result in a reduction in operating costs of $500,000 per annum.
They include:
Ms Stevens said the changes would be communicated to patrons and implemented as soon as possible.
More details are in the Financial Sustainability Monthly Report to the council meeting on July 29.
