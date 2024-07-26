South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Swimming pool and library hours to be hit in council cost-cutting changes

GE
By Glenn Ellard
July 26 2024 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Swimming pool, leisure centre and library operations throughout the Shoalhaven are set for a major shake-up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.