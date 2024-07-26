Nowra man the only happy result in a book about missing people

The case of a Nowra man who repeatedly went missing is featured in a new book.
The man is identified only as Paul, and his is one of a dozen cases included in a new book "MISSING More true stories from families of Australian missing persons", written by director of the Australian Missing Persons Register, Nicole Morris.
It follows Ms Morris's bestselling debut book "VANISHED True stories from families of Australian missing persons" that was released in June 2023.
With Missing Persons Week starting on Sunday, July 28, Ms Morris said Paul's case was one that had a happy ending.
"Paul very happily is no longer a missing person," she said.
Paul struggled with mental health problems following the deaths of close family members, Ms Morris said, and when he went missing was often found at the cemetery sleeping on the graves of family members.
"He was just very restless where he was, he didn't feel safe where he was, he would go missing and his sister would contact me and say 'I'm really sorry can you put out his photo again'," she said.
Along with the cemetery, he was often found in the bush, parks and caves along the Shoalhaven River.
"He was always in a really bad way - they'd take him to the hospital and get him fixed up, then take him home and he'd go missing again," Ms Morris said.
"He would just disappear constantly and it was absolute torture for his family."
On one time when Paul went missing he was found by members of the Nowra community "and they were so kind to him", Ms Morris said.
While he had no identification, and they had no idea who Paul was, "They fed him, they got him some clothes, I think they even got him a motel room,' she said.
"People are very kind, I think, and in all of the horror stories we hear in the world we have to remember the kindness and highlight those cases."
Paul's story had a happy ending, with changes to his accommodation resulting in his life becoming more settled "and he hasn't been missing since then," Ms Morris said.
However it is the only one in the new book to end that way.
About 55,000 people in Australia go missing each year, and Ms Morris said while close to 99 per cent were found again, there were about 2500 long-term missing people "and it is absolute torture for the families".
She said one of the reasons behind writing the books was to acknowledge the families and the pain they went through.
Of the others who go missing, Ms Morris said close to 99 per cent were found safe and well.
The vast majority of Australia's missing people were teenage runaways, with girls "far and away" more likely to go missing than boys, she said.
When Ms Morris started the Australian Missing Persons Register, most of the teenage girls running away were 14 or 14, but she said the largest age group was 13-year-olds, with an increasing number as young as 11.
"They're just little children," she said.
Often they had no stable home environment and were living in group homes, foster care or dysfunctional homes.
"Sometimes its safer in the park that it is in their homes, which is so sad," Ms Morris said.
