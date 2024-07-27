Excusez moo? Have you noticed Turfco's new cow display?

The infamous Turfco Cows are back with a new French-inspired design for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Located on the side of the Princess Highway between Nowra and Berry, the beloved bovines may have its best design yet.
Scott Parker is the artist behind the designs and together with his son Matt they have come up with a range of fantastic displays beloved by the whole community
Mr Parker is a butcher by trade, however has been a Turfco employee since its establishment in 1987.
"I can grow them, I can kill them and I can cut them up myself but I never thought I'd be painting the bloody things," he said.
The Turfco Cow designs often correlate with important dates throughout the year such as Valentine's Day, Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day and NAIDOC Week.
However, the best makeovers the cows have had were for big events such as the release of the Barbie movie in 2023 and the 2024 Olympics.
"We have to have a jump on what's happening," Mr Parker said.
Mr Parker said he is already thinking ahead to the Brisbane 2034 Olympics.
Purple Cow theory
Turfco Sales and Marketing employee Georgia Wedd said the idea for the cows was sparked about 15 years ago when Mr Parker went to an industry function in Tasmania.
During the event, he was introduced to the marketing strategy of Seth Godin's 'Purple Cow' theory.
Ms Wedd said the theory outlines how consumers become bored of seeing the same cows in marketing but would find a "purple cow" remarkable.
"Mr Parker took the concept quite literally and decided to place a purple cow in one of our turf paddocks," she said.
"It's been a hit with the community since then and we try to put out a cow each month, depending on how busy we are here."
Turfco has three cows, one bull and two calves used in the designs.
Community members have also sent suggestions and ideas for Mr Parker to design.
"We always welcome ideas and love how much it brings the community together and it's lots of fun and something for us to look forward to," Ms Wedd said.
Eiffel Tower Cows
The father-son duo have outdone themselves with the 2024 Olympic design creating a mini Eiffel Tower for the cows.
The tower consists of three pieces made from recycled materials and decorated with the Olympic rings, the French flag and the painted words "Paris 2024."
Mr Parker knew he had to create a great design for the Olympics but the idea came quite quickly.
"We were sitting there having a few beers, drawing stuff on a pad and chilling out when we came up with the Eiffel Tower idea," Mr Parker said.
Mr Parker went back to Turfco with a sketch of the design and was able to bring it to life in just under a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.