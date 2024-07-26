Enjoy the spectacles of science with UOW's Shoalhaven Campus

University of Wollongong's (UOW) Shoalhaven Campus will transform into a hub of activities for its Science Showcase on Saturday, August 10.
The event marks the start of National Science Week, from August 10 - 18 with fun and exciting events to entertain all in the community.
UOW's Shoalhaven campus manager, Chris Hadley, encouraged everyone to visit the campus in West Nowra and enjoy the range of activities available.
"It's a great opportunity for people to come out and learn," Mr Hadley said.
There will be opportunities to fly a virtual aircraft on the NAPS flight simulators with the Australian Defence Force, attend talks with Shoalhaven Astronomers, go to a reptile show and even build and fight robots with Project Bucephalus Lego robotics.
The Science Centre in Wollongong will return with its Fire and Ice Spectacular liquid nitrogen display.
"We're also running tours of the medical school and nursing school, and we'll have the anatomical displays out for people to look at," Mr Hadley said.
The 2023 Science Showcase was a success with about 150 people attending.
"We're keen to get as many people on campus as we can," Mr Hadley said.
The event will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, August 10 at UOW Shoalhaven Campus on George Evans Rd, West Nowra.
For more information, visit the University of Wollongong Shoalhaven Campus's website.
