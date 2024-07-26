South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Enjoy the spectacles of science with UOW's Shoalhaven Campus

By Staff Reporters
July 26 2024 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

University of Wollongong's (UOW) Shoalhaven Campus will transform into a hub of activities for its Science Showcase on Saturday, August 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.