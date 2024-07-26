Police allegedly seize drugs and prohibited weapons at South Coast property

Police have allegedly seized prohibited weapons including knuckle dusters and imitation firearms while searching a Moruya property.
Illegal drugs and stolen items including a $13,000 ebike were also allegedly found during the search.
A 35-year-old man was arrested during the search an Wednesday, July 24, and charged with a range of offences including two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, two of possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing stolen goods, receiving stolen property and possessing a prohibited article.
He faced Batemans Bay Local Court, where he was refused bail to reappear before the court on Friday, August 9.
