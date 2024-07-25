Shoalhaven remains nuclear-free amid claims of scaremongering

Shoalhaven Council has again declared the region to be nuclear-free, reaffirming a decision made in 2006.
In 2006 Shoalhaven Council decided to "Assure the Shoalhaven community that council will oppose any plan or attempt to establish a nuclear reactor or nuclear power plant in the Shoalhaven City, in the Shoalhaven River catchment, or in Commonwealth Territory of Jervis Bay, Australian Capital Territory," as well as calling on governments to focus more on researching and developing renewable energy.
And while the meeting on July 22 unanimously agreed to reaffirm the previous decision, it still brought an accusation of scaremongering.
Cr Paul Ell said he supported the motion but, "It is a blatant political stunt though, with the Labor and Greens Councillors working together yet again.
"This is Labor's favourite fear campaign that we've seen rolled out election after election in the Shoalhaven," he said.
"We know from [Opposition leader] Peter Dutton's announcement that it's not going to occur in an area like ours.
"You are causing unnecessary anxiety in the community, and the Labor Party really should be ashamed of themselves," Cr Ell said.
However Cr Evan Christen dismissed Cr Ell's comments as "complete rubbish"
"After the announcement by Peter Dutton that they were going to pursue a nuclear policy, I don't know how many people came to me concerned," he said.
That concern was prompted by Jervis Bay's history as being earmarked in the 1960s as the site for Australia's first nuclear reactor, with preliminary works leaving marks in he seagrass beds that remain visible.
"Why wouldn't people in our area be worried that this might be a place for either a storage area or a reactor?" Cr Christen said.
By reaffirming the Shoalhaven's status as nuclear-free "We are giving the community peace of mind, as far as we can."
Cr Gillian Boyd also said the motion "isn't a political stunt from my perspective", because of concerns about the dangers potentially posed to the community by a nuclear dumping site or nuclear waste being transported through the region.
